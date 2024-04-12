VIDEO: Check Out How Konza City is Coming Up

It may have taken much longer than was planned, but Konza Technopolis is coming up nicely.

The multi-billion shilling planned city has completed most of the horizontal infrastructure in phase one, and the contractors have done it justice.

Already, the smart city has seen the completion or near completion of underground power and fibre cable network, water and sewerage supply and connectivity, water treatment plant, a power substation, a data centre, street and traffic lights etc.

Currently, The Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), a public university focused on science and technology is under construction.

Here’s a recent video of activity at the site.

And another with ground-level views.