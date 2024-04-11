Humour·Social Media Hilarious Trending Memes This Thursday April 11, 2024 by Nick Mwangi It’s a beautiful new day and this is what’s trending. Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story MPs Call for Jirongo’s Grilling Following Revelations of Toxic Waste Dumping by Moi Regime Next Story CS Owalo Reveals Plan to Introduce Virtual IDs for Kenyans Latest from Blog Edwin Chiloba Murder Trial: Suspect Splashed Deceased’s Money on Massage and Sex, Court Hears CS Owalo Reveals Plan to Introduce Virtual IDs for Kenyans MPs Call for Jirongo’s Grilling Following Revelations of Toxic Waste Dumping by Moi Regime MPs Begin Occupying Kes.9B Bunge Towers after 14-Year Wait Education Ministry says School Children Earning Money from Artistic Work