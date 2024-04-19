General Ogolla Set To Be Buried This Sunday in Accordance To His Will

On Thursday, the nation was shocked by the tragic death of Kenya’s Chief of the Defence Forces, General Francis Omondi Ogolla, who died in a plane crash in Elgeyo Marakwet.

After hours of speculation on social media, President Ruto announced the passing of the KDF chief, alongside 10 other military officers, minutes past 8pm.

As the nation continues to mourn the tragic loss, the family of the late General has settled on a burial date.

Gen. Ogolla’s remains will be interred at his ancestral home in Alego Usonga, Siaya County, this Sunday, April 21, 2024. In accordance with his last wishes, as detailed in his Will, the burial is scheduled to occur within 72 hours of his passing.

Kenyans were perhaps anticipating a lengthier period of mourning and preparations, but the family has chosen to respect his wishes.

President William Ruto on Thursday night declared a three-day period of mourning to honor General Ogolla, and Sunday just happens to be the final day of that. During this period, Kenya’s national flag, all military flags and the East African Community flag within Kenyan borders and at Kenya’s missions abroad will fly at half mast.

The family of the late General, in coordination with a committee from the Kenya Defence Forces, is organizing a dignified funeral to pay homage to his service.

General Ogolla was slated to visit Siaya County on Saturday, April 20, to celebrate his father, Joel Okech’s centennial birthday, with the festivities planned to involve the local community and extend into Sunday.