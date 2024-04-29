Former Journalist Johana Chacha Secures Employment Following Successful Rehabilitation

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has welcomed former journalist Johana Chacha to her media team following his successful rehabilitation from alcoholism.

During the launch of the Rose Kirika Foundation at the Mpesa Foundation Academy, Pastor Dorcas expressed pride in witnessing the success of her rehabilitation program, which has assisted thousands across the country.

“I have seen when I am going round the country saving my boy child and they tell you it started as a joke (Alcoholism, Drugs and substance abuse).I have one who is standing behind there and he was employed in KTN and many other places but I found him in the gutter. But when he made a decision, and he went for rehabilitation, went through the dignified future classes, now look at him, he is dignified and working with my media team,” she said while introducing Chacha.

“When I was doing this, I never imagined it would amount to this kind of transformation. When Kisii and his father came, and they had never talked for years, so they were reunited,” she added.

Chacha is among the individuals who underwent the Dorcas Rigathi rehabilitation programs after struggling with alcoholism, drug, and substance abuse.

The former KTN and K24 journalist was selected for rehabilitation during the screening in Nairobi’s Dagoreti area and successfully completed the program sponsored by Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.