DP Gachagua Announces Ksh.1B Support For Flood Victims In ASAL Regions

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced that the government has earmarked Kes.1 billion to aid affected families in the Arid and Semi-Arid Land (ASAL) regions amidst the ongoing nationwide flash floods.
DP Gachagua affirmed the government’s commitment to assisting those affected by the heavy rains and mitigating the ongoing crisis while speaking during a food distribution exercise to affected families in Mathare at Valley Bridge Primary School in Nairobi on Sunday.
He stated that teams from the National Youth Service (NYS), the Ministry of Interior, and a multi-agency team have already initiated the exercise nationwide, commencing with repairing major damages within the nation’s capital.
“We have allocated money to NYS, Interior Ministry, we have budgeted Ksh.1 billion to buy more food for people in SAL (regions). We will continue to partner with experts in public health to enable them to buy medicine to prevent diseases like cholera and malaria,” said Gachagua.
“The government is alert, we are partnering with stakeholders and we are doing everything possible to make sure that we do not lose more lives and more property destroyed.”
However, the DP urged Kenyans to remain vigilant as heavy rains continue to pound.
“I want to appeal to the people of Kenya, you are adventurous and that is the way it should be but in this situation, Kenyans should not dare nature because they will be the losers,” he said.
“We have seen incidents where a Kenyan can see there is obvious danger and by being irresponsible to a greater extent they proceed to dare nature and they have lost their lives.”