DP Gachagua Announces Ksh.1B Support For Flood Victims In ASAL Regions

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced that the government has earmarked Kes.1 billion to aid affected families in the Arid and Semi-Arid Land (ASAL) regions amidst the ongoing nationwide flash floods.

DP Gachagua affirmed the government’s commitment to assisting those affected by the heavy rains and mitigating the ongoing crisis while speaking during a food distribution exercise to affected families in Mathare at Valley Bridge Primary School in Nairobi on Sunday.

He stated that teams from the National Youth Service (NYS), the Ministry of Interior, and a multi-agency team have already initiated the exercise nationwide, commencing with repairing major damages within the nation’s capital.

“We have allocated money to NYS, Interior Ministry, we have budgeted Ksh.1 billion to buy more food for people in SAL (regions). We will continue to partner with experts in public health to enable them to buy medicine to prevent diseases like cholera and malaria,” said Gachagua.