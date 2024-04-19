Two Charged With Stealing from Ex-DCI Kinoti’s Son’s PlayStation Shop

On Thursday, two suspects faced charges for breaking into and stealing from a shop owned by the son of former Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

The accused, Luis Borura Nyawira Otieno and Stephen Wafula Okoni, allegedly stole property valued at Kes. 1.26 million from the shop situated on Biashara Street in Nairobi CBD.

They purportedly broke into Anthony Mwendwa Kinoti’s shop on April 1, 2024. The stolen items, as per the charge sheet, included nine PlayStation 5s, two PlayStation 4s, twenty PlayStation pads, and 35 gaming disks.

The prosecution requested more time to compile the list of stolen items. The complainant, represented by lawyer Danstan Omari, opposed the suspects’ release on bail.

Appearing before Magistrate Robinson Ondieki, the accused pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate is expected to deliver a ruling on the bail application today, Friday, April 19.