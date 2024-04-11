Duale Praises President Ruto for Abolishing Vetting for ID Applicants

Defense Cabinet Secretary Adan Duale joined thousands of Muslim faithful for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Eastleigh High School Grounds on Wednesday morning to mark the end of the sacred month of Ramadhan.

CS Duale highlighted that significant gathering underscores the Muslim Umma’s commitment to unity and religious adherence.

Duale also noted that the gazettement of Eid as a public holiday highlights the government’s acknowledgment and respect for diverse religious traditions within the country.

“Amidst the vibrant atmosphere of prayer and reflection, the gazzetment of Eid as public holiday and Our participation as leaders highlights the government’s acknowledgment and respect for diverse religious traditions within the country,” he said.

“Such gestures not only promote social cohesion but also demonstrate solidarity with the Muslim community during their religious festivities.”

CS Duale also praised President William Ruto for abolishing vetting for all Kenyans seeking to get National Identity cards.

President Ruto on Monday announced that he will soon issue out a policy document that will provide ways for how people irrespective of the region they come from can get IDs.

“Starting Next month (May 2024) there will be no vetting for Kenyans who want to get ID cards,” he said.

“I’m going to be issuing a policy document to make sure that we have a mechanism that is similar to other Kenyans so that we don’t discriminate based on religion or region,” Ruto said.