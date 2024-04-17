MPs Reject President Ruto’s Nominee Who Presented Driving License During Vetting

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the National Assembly Defence Committee rejected President William Ruto’s nominee for Consul-General to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The members of parliament (MPs) dismissed Charles Githinji’s nomination after he presented only a form four certificate and a driving license before the National Assembly committee.

MPs cited Githinji’s lack of necessary academic, professional qualifications, and experience as the reason for rejecting his nomination for the position.

During his interview with the MPs, Githinji stated that he had prior experience managing a petrol station.

A degree from a recognized university is among the prerequisites for the Consul-General position.

Committee Chair Nelson Koech announced that the committee approved the nominations of the other 23 foreign envoys and four consular general nominees.

The house is scheduled to discuss the committee report for potential adoption.