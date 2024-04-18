CS Kithure Kindiki Issues Flood Warning and Evacuation Orders

In light of the ongoing long rains, the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday released an urgent flood warning and evacuation notice .

Kenyans are alerted to the possibility of flooding which may necessitate evacuation for public safety.

The Seven-Forks Hydro-electric Power Dams are at full capacity, with Masinga Dam—the largest in the sequence—already spilling over. Although currently controlled, further rainfall is expected to exacerbate the situation, increasing the risk of significant spillover to subsequent dams and flooding in adjacent settlements.

Areas along the Tana River, including the River Thiba catchment, are at a heightened risk of flooding. Should further precipitation occur, the Tana River is expected to overflow, potentially affecting Garissa, the Tana Delta, and Lamu Counties.

Communities in Western Kenya, particularly those around lakes and rivers in Homa Bay, Siaya, Busia, and other counties, have been warned of possible flooding if rain continues. Similarly, regions prone to landslides, such as in Narok, Kajiado, and Mombasa, are also cautioned.

The Government has urged caution in urban areas with poor drainage systems, as these could lead to flooding from overwhelmed reservoirs.

In response to these threats, the National Disaster Operations Centre has reactivated the Multi-Agency Disaster Management Team, initially formed during the 2023 El-Nino rains. This team is coordinating a whole-of-government response to the crisis.

Additionally, the Kenya Red Cross and international agencies are collaborating to deliver a coordinated response.

Local security and intelligence teams have been instructed to collaborate closely with county governments to monitor and provide timely updates on the situation. The public is advised to remain vigilant, follow updates, and plan movements carefully to avoid the dangers posed by the inclement weather and rising water levels.

Here’s the full statement.