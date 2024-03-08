John Matara, the primary suspect in the murder of socialite Starlet Wahu, was on Wednesday charged with violently robbing and sexually assaulting a woman in Kahawa Wendani last year.

Matara faced charges of robbing the woman of Kes.30,000, withdrawing Kes.18,300 from her M-Pesa account, and stealing two mobile phones valued at Kes.40,000, along with an ATM card and an international passport totaling Kes.88,300.

The alleged incident occurred on May 16, 2023, in Kahawa Wendani, Ruiru sub-county, Kiambu County.

Prosecutors informed Ruiru magistrate Charles Mwaniki that Matara allegedly used a knife to threaten the victim, warning her of dire consequences if she resisted.

Matara denied all three charges, with his lawyer, Samuel Ayora, applying for his release on bail.

Ayora raised concerns about the alleged torture and physical assault inflicted on the accused by police officers while being escorted to answer the charges.

The advocate informed the court that the police pulled his genitals, emphasizing the urgent need for careful medical attention for Matara.

However, a prosecutor contended that a formal complaint regarding the allegations of torture should be filed at a police station. This would enable the recording of an Occurrence Book (OB) entry and facilitate an investigation into the matter.

Magistrate Mwaniki ordered that the accused be transported to the hospital for treatment, and a report on his condition should be generated.

He also directed the hospital responsible for the suspect’s treatment to obtain a sample from the accused for a DNA swab. The results of the DNA analysis will be presented as evidence in the case.

The Magistrate reserved his order for March 8, 2024.