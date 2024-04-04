Babu Owino Initiates Motion to Impeach Health CS Susan Nakhumicha

Babu Owino has written to the National Assembly speaker, expressing his intention to initiate an impeachment motion against Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha.

In a notice of motion filed with the Clerk of the National Assembly, Samuel Njoroge, the Embakasi East Member of Parliament has cited alleged incompetence and gross violation of the Constitution as the two grounds for seeking Ms. Nakhumicha’s removal from office.

According to Owino, Ms. Nakhumicha has demonstrated incompetence by failing to prevent the doctors’ strike, which has now extended into its third week, totaling 22 days.

The firebrand lawmaker said the doctors’ strike, which commenced on March 15th, has paralyzed Kenya’s healthcare system and deprived numerous citizens of their fundamental right to healthcare.

“As a result of the doctor’s strike, a majority of Kenyans’ right to life as well as right to the highest attainable of health has been grossly violated. Since the strike started last month, scores of Kenyans have been unable to access care, and in some dare cases, some have even lost their lives,” the notice of motion reads in part.

Doctors’ Collective Bargaining Agreement

Babu Owino added that CS Nakhumicha has also neglected to uphold the doctors’ Collective Bargaining Agreement and has instead adopted a firm stance, threatening the doctors with dismissal and replacement.

“She has failed to appreciate the seriousness of the strike and has failed to provide a lasting solution to settle the demands of the medics including the hiring of intern doctors and payment of salary arrears. I will be moving this motion and seek the resolution of the House to require President William Ruto to dismiss the CS from office,” said the lawmaker.

Babu Owino mentioned that he has since submitted the evidence to substantiate his case against Nakhumicha. He also claimed the motion has already received the support of 111 MPs.

The MP will then seek permission from the Speaker to proceed with collecting signatures, which must be endorsed by at least a third of the 349 members before the motion can be approved for reading on the floor of the House.

At a joint press conference with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Babu Owino also warned that MPs will participate in the industrial action if the government does not heed the striking doctors’ demands.

“We don’t want govt to demand, invite….don’t demand. When you push, we, KMPDU and MPs will push, when you pull, we’ll resist….when you demand we will refuse,” Owino declared.