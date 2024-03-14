In the aftermath of a devastating fire incident that took the lives of three of his relatives, Ryan Mwenda, the 16-year-old Kenyan actor renowned for playing Simba in the popular TV soap opera Zora, publicly appealed to former President Uhuru Kenyatta and current Head of State William Ruto.

In a 5-minute Instagram video, Mwenda shared the tragic news, revealing that the fire engulfed their residence in South B on the night of March 2, 2024.

In the heartfelt video, ‘Simba’ expressed the need for the two political leaders to intervene and assist with the funeral expenses for his relatives.

“…I am the nephew of Jackline Kawira, cousin to Tamyra Karimi, and a close friend to their nanny, Doris Kinya. On Saturday, the 2nd of March, in South B estate, I lost them all in a tragic fire that burnt down their entire house,” he said.

“It’s such a devastating time for me and my family and I’m humbly appealing to my friends, the Fourth President of Kenya His Excellency Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and the Fifth President of Kenya His Excellency President William Ruto to come to the aid of my family to assist in giving them a befitting send-off,” he appealed.

Mwenda wrote alongside the video; “I am absolutely devastated. Words can’t explain my pain during this moment. The loss of my 3 relatives in such a short period has been heavy on us as a family. We ask that you keep us in your prayers.”

Lost Grandpa

In an earlier post detailing his grievous loss, Mwenda also shared the heartbreaking news of losing his grandfather five months ago.

“Sad! On Saturday night, I lost three members of my family. Loving Auntie Jackie, my beloved cousin Tamyra, and Auntie Kinya, their house help. I am devastated. It’s unbelievable how these three lives were lost in an inferno… I cannot imagine the cries and the shouts you made calling for help in vain… Tamyra, our youngest cousin, I am sorry no one listened to your cries… It is not well at all! Lord, help me. Lord, remember my Grandma at this moment. I lost my Grandpa, bearly five months ago! 😭Lord, come through for my family…”

Doris Kanario, the sister of the victim, shared the heartbreaking news of the fire on Facebook. She disclosed that the home of Jackie Smith was engulfed in flames, resulting in the tragic deaths of Jackie, her infant daughter Tamyra, and their longtime housekeeper, Kinya. Kanario mentioned that she had spoken to her sister just an hour before the incident occurred.

“Sister, I chatted with you until 1 am, what happened in two hours to lose the family? Only God knows,” she mourned.