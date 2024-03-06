The Zanzibar Arts, Census, Film, and Cultural Council (BASSFU) has imposed a six-month suspension from all artistic activities in Zanzibar for Bongo Flava artiste Zuchu.

This decree follows her performance at the Fullmoon Kendwa Night show on February 24, 2024. A week after the show, online circulation of videos showing Zuchu’s performance raised concern among some Zanzibar residents.

BASSFU, responsible for upholding the island’s cultural traditions, initiated an investigation and deemed Zuchu’s performance inappropriate for the cultural norms of Zanzibar.

BASSFU’s executive secretary, Omar Abdalla Adam, underscored the council’s commitment to preserving Zanzibar’s cultural identity.

“The council has the responsibility to oversee the customs, traditions, and culture of Zanzibar. Therefore, we are officially suspending Zuchu from engaging in any artistic activities in Zanzibar for six months, effective today, March 5, 2024,” Abdalla Adam stated.

Further investigation revealed that Zuchu had not registered with BASSFU and lacked the necessary permits to perform in Zanzibar.

Consequently, she has been fined Kes.1 million and is obligated to submit a written apology, along with a guarantee of compliance with cultural norms in future performances.

Zuchu’s label, WCB, issued an apology on their official Instagram page, clarifying that her actions were purely intended for entertainment and not meant to disrespect Zanzibar’s culture or its people.