Kenya’s high-end real estate is coming of age.

Just a decade ago, Nairobi had countable properties that could be classified as luxurious, but today the landscape is different.

Kilimani, Kileleshwa and Westlands districts are now the hotbed of luxury apartments, attracting upper middle and high net worth individuals from Kenya and around the region. Apartments in these neighborhoods are now attracting prices that could be interpreted by some as outrageous, but it looks like there is no shortage of buyers.

Kilimani and Kileleshwa are no longer the single family home leafy suburbs they used to be, something that regularly irks activists who hope to rewind the clock and put a break on the mushrooming high-rise buildings.

Even as some term the neighborhoods ‘slums’, one thing is clear, this is not your father’s ‘Pipeline’.

One apartment complex recently completed near Ring Road, Kileleshwa is turning heads, with some amenities probably never seen in any other property in the country.

The property goes by the name ‘The Marquis’, and is comprised of two towers of 21 floors each.

It comes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, with prices starting from Sh25 million.

The apartments themselves are luxurious as expected, but it is the amenities offered that will raise the bar on what future developers provide.

We’re talking an amphitheater, infinity pool, sauna, social hall, games area, meeting cubicles, yoga hall, convenience shop, daycare, theatre and even a residents-only Artcaffe.

What’s impressive is that all this is offered within the apartment complex itself, and not some extra compound area. Land is very valuable in Kileleshwa as you would imagine.

A 4-bedroom at ‘The Marquis’ can cost you over Sh52 million. I think it’s a great time to have money in Kenya.

This video by realtors ‘Realty Boris‘ takes you through the complex, and one of the Sh52 million apartments.