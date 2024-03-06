The UEFA Euro 2016 final, which took place on a memorable evening on July 10, 2016, at the iconic Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just outside Paris, was much more than another game.

It was a rollercoaster of emotions, an epic battle between Portugal and host nation France, which had 3 main elements:

* drama;

* tears;

* and an unexpected twist.

Going into the game, France was riding high, buoyed by the cheers of their passionate fans and the brilliance of stars like Antoine Griezmann.

He was lighting up the tournament with his goals. Everyone thought this was their year, their moment to clinch glory on home soil.

Portugal, on the other hand, was the team nobody saw coming. Not the flashiest or the favorites, but they had heart, grit, and Cristiano Ronaldo, one of football’s greatest ever.

A twist that left everybody heartbroken

The game took a heart-wrenching turn when Ronaldo, Portugal’s captain and inspiration, was stretchered off in tears just 24 minutes into the game.

He injured his knee after a clash with France’s Dimitri Payet. It felt like Portugal’s hopes might have limped off the pitch with him.

An unbreakable team spirit

Despite losing their star man, Portugal didn’t crumble. Instead, they rallied, fought harder, and showed what they were made of.

France had their moments, hitting the post and forcing saves, but Portugal’s defense, led by the indomitable Pepe, was a fortress. And Rui Patrício, Portugal’s goalkeeper, was a hero.

As the match went into extra time, still goalless, it felt like something special was in the air.

Then came the moment of magic from Eder, a player few had expected to make a difference. In the 109th minute, he took a shot from distance, a strike so perfect, so unstoppable, that it flew past Hugo Lloris, France’s goalkeeper, into the net.

Disclaimer:

1XBET is regulated by the Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board. Betting is addictive and can be psychologically harmful

25+