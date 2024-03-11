Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has lauded President William Ruto for serving as a positive role model as a man of faith.

Sakaja added that President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua have demonstrated to fellow leaders and the Kenyan public the importance of embracing worship and openly sharing the gospel of God.

The Nairobi county boss specifically cited the National Prayer Day, where Ruto led the country in prayer at Nyayo Stadium in February of last year, following the prolonged drought situation.

Sakaja said the prayers were answered, pointing out that the rainfall resulted in bumper harvests for farmers across the country.

“People laughed at us saying these fellows are praying for rain yet it is about science; but didn’t God give us rain and we had the most bountiful harvest we have ever seen in the country,” he said.

Sakaja credited Ruto for the increased attendance of other leaders at church every Sunday, praising him for being a positive influence and setting a commendable example.

“At the highest office on land, State House, praise and worship begins there. And as MPs and governors, we have made sure every Sunday we are worshipping. Thank you for that great example,” the Nairobi governor said on Sunday.