President William Ruto donated Kes.2 million to support the families of 11 Kenyatta University students who perished in an accident last week.

First Lady Rachel Ruto handed the funds to the families during a memorial service organized by the KU fraternity on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

In her speech, Mama Rachel extended condolences to the affected families as well as the institution.

“We are heartbroken as we mourn the loss of these young future leaders across various spheres of life. They were shining examples to their peers and sources of pride and joy to their families and communities,” she said.

Rachel urged motorists to exercise caution at all times on the roads, ensuring their safety and that of other road users.

“I am sad to see the lives of our comrades put off so suddenly. The 11 students we lost were not just students, they were family both here at college and in their respective homes. They were bright students, full of potential, eager to learn, graduate and go out to conquer the world,” the first lady said.

She added: “In moments of such a profound loss, it is often so difficult to find solace, yet as Psalms 34:18 reminds us, and I quote, “the Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who have cried in spirit”. Let us take comfort in these words, drawing strength from our faith in God and our love for each other.”

Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina expressed heartfelt gratitude for the ongoing support from the University community. He stated that they stand with the families affected, including those who lost their loved ones and those who remain hospitalized.

“Gratitude flows to Kenyatta University students for their unwavering support through blood donations and heartfelt gestures at the candlelight vigils,” he said.

“Special thanks to our first responders the police officers at Taita-Taveta County, AMREF Flying Doctors, and Kenya Red Cross Society for their rapid response when called upon to assist. Recognition also goes to the dedicated medical professionals at Moi County Referral Hospital, Taita-Taveta, and Avenue Hospital, Nairobi. Together, we stand stronger,” he said.

All the students who perished in the accident were from the School of Health Sciences. They include Akinyi, Beneas, Felix, Rodgers, John, Helen, Patricia, Michael, Oslo, Neville, and Austine. They were en route to Mombasa for an educational trip when one of the two buses collided head-on with a trailer at Maungu in Voi on Monday evening.

“At our first stop, I bought a snack. We shared, not knowing that was our last,” said Fabian Omolo, the Class Rep and survivor of the accident, in his tribute to his colleagues.