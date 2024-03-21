Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Kithure Kindiki, bolstered the fight against banditry and terrorism by commissioning the first batch of security equipment on Wednesday.

Consequently, the CS directed security officers to use the equipment to combat criminals without mercy.

“Security officers are now directed to use this equipment to deal with criminals mercilessly and thwart the work of bandits and terrorists. Take down those armed criminals before they take you down or any of our citizens,” Kindiki ordered.

The CS inaugurated the Kes.7.6 billion worth of modern security equipment at the GSU Headquarters in Ruaraka. The first batch, designated to support Operation Maliza Uhalifu in the North Rift Valley, will also cover the Northern Grazing Area of Meru County, Isiolo, and Marsabit Counties, as well as aid counter-terrorism efforts in the North Eastern Region and the Boni Enclave in Lamu County.

Govt to Spend a Further Kes.29.4B

Kindiki mentioned that the Government has in the last six months invested Kes.7.6 Billion and will spend another Kes.29.4 Billion in the next three years under the Police Equipment Modernisation (PEM) programme to acquire more sophisticated equipment.

The equipment includes Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs), Armoured Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Drones, Gunship Helicopters, Mine Sweepers, and Personal Protection Equipment.

With the release of the security equipment, the Interior boss declared that the end of bandits, terrorists, and other organized criminals had finally arrived.

“Days of bandits and terrorists brutalising our people are over. Time for liberating our people is here and that time is now,” Kindiki said.

He added; “The Government remains focused on complete suppression and neutralisation of terrorism, banditry, livestock rustling and other organised criminal activities as the sure way of turning around our National Security and putting Kenya on a firm path to equitable development and shared prosperity.”

Some photos below.