The University of Nairobi (UoN) has been ranked among the top 10 best universities in Africa, a recent survey from EduRank shows.

UoN, which holds the first position in Kenya and ranks 824th globally, is one of seven Kenyan universities included in the list of the continent’s top 100 universities.

The rankings feature the University of Nairobi at the 8th position, followed by Kenyatta University (38), JKUAT (53), Strathmore University (68), Moi University (73), Mount Kenya University (81), and Egerton University (83).

South Africa dominated the top 10 list with seven institutions of higher learning led by the University of Capetown, which holds the 242nd position globally.

Uganda’s Makerere University also secured a spot in the top 10, ranking at number 7 and 819th globally.

Ranking Methodology

EduRank noted that the rankings of the best universities in Africa were based on research outputs, non-academic prominence, and alumni influence.

“The rankings are determined by analyzing 24.5M citations received by 2.16M academic publications made by 1,104 universities from Africa, the popularity of 3,700 recognized alumni, and the largest reference database available,” said the organization.

The top 10 universities in Africa are

University of Cape Town(1 in South Africa, 242 in the World) University of the Witwatersrand(2 in S.Africa, 394 in the World) University of Stellenbosch( 3rd in S.A, 420 globally) University of Pretoria( 4th, 429 globally) Cairo University(529 globally) University of KwaZulu-Natal(613) Makerere University(819) University of Nairobi(824) University of Johannesburg(855), and University of South Africa(898).

Check out the full rankings HERE.