The Ministry of Education through the State Department for Vocational and Technical Training advertised 2,000 job openings in Vocational and Technical Training.

“Applications are invited from qualified Degree, Higher National Diploma and Diploma holders for the positions of Vocational and Technical Trainers,” the Ministry indicated in a notice.

The ministry is recruiting 1,313 Degree and Higher Diploma holders, along with 687 Diploma holder trainers. These positions will be dispersed across the 47 counties.

Information regarding the jobs and application procedures can be accessed on the Public Service Commission website at www.publicservice.go.ke, as stated by the Public Service Commission.

“Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their applications directly to the institutions where vacancies exist by filling ONE (1) PSC 2 (Revised2016) application form and attaching copies of National ID card, academic and professional certificates, transcripts and any other testimonials to reach the respective Boards/Councils on or before March 19, 2024 (Latest 5. 00p.m East African Time).”

Kakamega is expected to receive the highest number at 101, followed by Nairobi with 96, Bungoma 88, Meru 86, and Uasin Gishu 83.

Counties with the lowest trainer allocation include Mandera and Tana River, each receiving 17 trainers. Samburu and Marsabit will have 16 each, Wajir 15, West Pokot 9, while Isiolo and Lamu counties will receive five each.