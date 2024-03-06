The driver of the Super Metro matatu that was filmed making an illegal U-turn on the Thika Superhighway and driving on the wrong side of traffic has been charged.

John Thiongo appeared before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Geoffery Onsarigo on Tuesday alongside the matatu’s tout.

Thiongo denied charges, including driving a public service vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving in a dangerous position.

The conductor was charged separately for failing to take reasonable precautions to ensure the safety of passengers. He pleaded guilty to not having renewed his badge but denied the other charges.

Magistrate Onsarigo ordered the accused driver to deposit a Kes.1 million bond or an alternative Kes.300,000 cash bail.

On the other hand, the court freed the Supermetro tout on a bond of Kes.300,000 or an alternative cash bail of Kes.100,000.

Meanwhile, the Matatu service operator Super Metro has since dismissed the two suspects. CEO Nelson Nduki confirmed that the company’s management collaborated with police officers to arrest the duo.

“For us, we have already expelled them from Super Metro. We believe that a driver cannot reverse without collaborating with the conductor. It is now in the hands of the government to charge them in a court of law,” Nduki said in a statement Monday.