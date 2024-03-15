Political commentator Miguna Miguna on Thursday made some remarks alleging that Ruto’s cabinet members and other top government officials have changed their phone preferences since President Ruto took over.

According to the former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate, Ruto’s choice of mobile device has influenced his subordinates to fall in line.

He claimed that since the president’s preference for a mobile device is the Samsung Galaxy series, CS and PSs have all apparently made the switch to the same.

“I’m laughing my head off…That because President @WilliamsRuto uses a Samsung Galaxy phone, virtually all CSs, PSs and senior government officials decided that they, too, must use Samsung phones. Genya, nchi ya ajabu! Good night!” Miguna posted on Twitter.

The iPhone is normally the phone of choice for most people of means, which may explain why this seems unusual to Miguna.

It’s unclear whether Miguna was implying that this change in phone preference is a matter of policy, or just a case of enthusiastic juniors trying to ‘align’ with their boss.

One top official, the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sin’Oei, however came out and stated that he was not among those making the switch. He revealed that his phone of choice is a OnePlus.