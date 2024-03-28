According to Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, President William Ruto will set a new record as the first one-term president in Kenya.

Kalonzo made this statement while addressing political delegates from Tharaka Nithi County in Mwingi town, where he criticized President Ruto’s administration for implementing policies that he deemed oppressive to Kenyans.

The delegates also voiced their concerns, with one of the major issues being what they described as the arbitrary increase in taxes. They highlighted that such hikes had significantly contributed to the challenges of living and conducting business in Kenya.

“This early endeavour by concerned citizens not just of Tharaka Nithi and Kitui counties, but across the nation, will ensure that the Kenya Kwanza regime and its leadership becomes the first One Term Administration in Kenya,” Kalonzo declared.

The former vice president asserted that he is the strongest candidate to defeat President Ruto in the 2027 Presidential Election and liberate Kenyans from his oppressive leadership.

“The leaders expressed their confidence in our movement and pledged to do all they could to popularise the party ahead of the 2027 general election,” Kalonxzo noted.