The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Konza Technopolis to utilize its Data Center for operational purposes.

The Kenya Space Agency, a state corporation, is tasked with promoting, coordinating, and regulating space-related activities in the country. Its mandate includes promoting research and innovations in space science, technology, and respective applications, as well as enhancing the regulatory framework.

John Paul Okwiri, CEO of Konza Technopolis, commented, “The MOU presents an opportunity within which KSA will access our infrastructure such as data center, secured cloud and data protection facility.”

He added, “The MOU facilitates collaboration that will bolster our relationship and enhance our capacity and capability as we both operate within the innovation and science space.”

The MOU unites two forward-looking entities with a focus on securing the socio-economic development of the country.

State-of-the-art Data Center

The Konza National Data Center is a state-of-the-art Tier III Uptime certified Data Center, serving as the technological engine driving the overall mandate of Konza Technopolis and other clients.

Brig. Hillary Kipkoskey stated during the signing ceremony, “KSA generates massive and voluminous space-derived data, and we require a first-class facility that can support us in our data requirements such as processing, storage, and data management.”

The cloud services and solutions offered include infrastructure setup and access, platform services, software solutions, and colocation services. It boasts advanced power management systems, backup power systems, advanced cooling and air conditioning systems, as well as advanced security and monitoring systems.

“Beside us seeking to utilize the Data Center, we are also going to establish our presence here in the Silicon Savannah to allow us to deepen our collaborations in areas of space-derived data to enable us to inform the government on key areas of development,” Brig. Kipkoskey added.

He mentioned that the space agency is focused on deriving data on areas such as agriculture, disaster management, security, communication, urban planning, and resource management.