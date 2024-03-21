Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has challenged Kenyans to stop complaining and instead channel more effort toward building a wealthier and economically stable nation.

Mudavadi emphasized that Kenyans have no one else but themselves to rely on to reverse the country’s economic fortunes.

“We must stop crying and work ourselves out of poverty. There is no time for lamentations. The focus should be on work and we have to sweat for us to achieve what we envisage as a people,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi delivered his remarks during the inaugural Kakamega International Investment Conference at the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology on Wednesday.

He advocated for enhanced partnerships between national and county governments.

Mudavadi highlighted that counties possess immense potential and untapped opportunities that could serve as a game-changer if properly exploited.

“Counties should take advantage of the trade and investment opportunities that the government has negotiated through bilateral agreements, including with but not limited to the European Union, the United Kingdom and other nations that we are negotiating with at the regional and global level,” he said.

Mudavadi reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting counties, affirming that President William Ruto’s administration fully backs devolution.

Likewise, Mudavadi urged counties to concentrate on the distinctive opportunities available to them and to explore ventures that would pave the way for investment, development, job creation, and sustainable growth.

“Kenya is a champion of Africa’s integration through the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, and counties should be at the forefront in supporting the national government in utilizing the opportunities that are being presented through such trade agreements,” said Mudavadi.