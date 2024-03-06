Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions for Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

In an update, the utility company stated that the power interruptions, part of network maintenance, will affect four counties. The affected counties include Siaya, Isiolo, Nyeri, and Kiambu.

“The interruption is part of network maintenance,” Kenya Power said.

The planned power interruptions on Wednesday will impact specific areas in the mentioned counties during designated hours:

In Siaya, areas such as Onyinyore market, Gombe Mkt, Kambare Mkt, Nyalunya, Kadero, Sunrise, Riat Booster, Kadero village, and adjacent customers will be affected from 9 am to 5 pm.

In Isiolo County, the blackout will include areas such as Avia Mater Hospital, Isiolo District Hospital, the entire Isiolo Town, and adjacent customers, with the outage scheduled from 8 am to 5 pm.

Parts of Nyeri county, including Miiri, Kiangai, Kiahiti, Kiaragana Kihuro, Thunguri, Kianwe, Gitundumo, Kaharo, and adjacent customers, will experience the blackout from 9 am to 5 pm.

Similarly, in Kiambu, part of Mugumo, Shooting Range, Rabat Road, Uganda Road, Chicago Road, Small Farm, Bwanji Farm, and adjacent customers will be affected by the blackout.