On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health flagged off immunization cold chain equipment valued at Kes.1 billion to all 47 counties.

The initiative, part of the Cold Chain Equipment Optimization Program (CCEOP) grant from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, aims to strengthen immunization delivery nationwide.

“Today’s event marked the flagging off an additional 2,000 units, valued at Kshs 1 billion, further enhancing immunization delivery. The Ministry pledges continued support in procuring, warehousing, and distributing vaccines to regional depots,” Health CS Susan Nakhumicha said.

She clarified that the initiative aligns with Kenya’s commitment to primary healthcare and Universal Health Coverage (UHC), further emphasizing the importance of robust cold chain systems in safeguarding vaccine potency.

“This investment is expected to promote vaccine equity, reaching unreached and under-immunized children across communities” she said during the ceremony at Afya House Grounds.

A 2016 national inventory identified gaps in cold chain equipment availability, leading to a collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Gavi to supply 1,483 units of cold chain equipment to all counties since 2017.