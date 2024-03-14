In a Wednesday morning interview, Mary Muthoni, the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, reassured Kenyans that the transition to the newly formed Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) would not result in the loss of their National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) funds.

PS Muthoni clarified that no money would be lost during the transition process.

“Even if you are registered under NHIF you need to register afresh with the Social Health Authority. What I know is that many people especially hospitals who are owed by NHIF are asking whether they will be paid,” she acknowledged.

“This (transition) committee is looking for an end-to-end transition. When you close NHIF it does not mean you throw away the liability. it means any funds that are there will be converted into SHA,” the PS explained.

The Ministry of Health official stated that the transition committee, chaired by Kap-Kirwok R. Jason, will handle any such issues. Other committee members include Dr. Daniel Mwai, Dr. Kipruto Chermusoi Chesang, Dr. Jacinta N. Wasike, Gladys Wambui Mburu, Stephen Kaboro Mbugua, Dr. Elizabeth N. Wangia, Christopher Leparan Tialal, Dr. Jacob Otachi Orina, and Dr. Stanley Bii.

“Equally if there is any hospital that has not been paid, they will be paid by the Social Health Authority. There is nobody who is going to be locked out. That is why there is a transition committee to give guidance,” PS Muthoni added.

Last week, Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Susan Nakhumicha declared that the registration of SHA would commence on March 8.