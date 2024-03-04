Mombasa County Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir has challenged the national government to arrest drug barons who are behind the distribution of banned substances in the county.

Addressing the public in Mombasa on Saturday, the Governor emphasized the need for security officers and intelligence units to be actively involved in ending the proliferation of illicit drugs in Mombasa.

The Governor insisted that security agencies should arrest suppliers and publicly showcase them for the residents of Mombasa to witness.

“Let security agencies arrest and parade drug barons for all to see rather than issue notice after notice,” Nassir remarked.

“As the county government, we have done our part to address rehabilitation, it’s time for those responsible for dealing with supply to deal with theirs,” he added.

The Mombasa county boss acknowledged that his administration lacks the essential resources to effectively wage a battle against the drug supply within the county.

“We don’t have guns, we don’t have intelligence, we don’t have anything. Don’t keep on telling us that you will arrest them. It is time to arrest them now. You are currently in power, you have the Intelligence, the DCI,” he said.

Governor Nassir, nonetheless, pledged to use the existing resources and initiate a county law proposal to establish a team dedicated to arresting those involved.