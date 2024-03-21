The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has moved to clarify reports that it is offering amnesty to individuals who secured employment in public offices using fake academic credentials.

Reports emerged this week that the anti-graft agency had promised to drop cases against the cheats if they returned all the monies earned as salaries from irregularly acquired positions.

But in a statement on Wednesday, March 20, EACC denied offering an amnesty.

“EACC is not aware of the “amnesty offer” referred to in the attached story. To ensure accurate and contextual reporting of technical issues, writers are encouraged to, where necessary, seek more information and/or clarifications from the Commission to avoid misleading the public,” the Commission stated.

EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak however noted that the law allows the agency to use Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

“This is only limited to civil matters, such as in the recovery of public property lost or stolen through corrupt conduct. For the avoidance of doubt, use of the ADR mechanism by EACC does not necessarily stop the Commission from recommending criminal prosecution of the suspects,” Mbarak explained.

The EACC insisted that salaries and benefits earned by public officials based on forged academic qualifications are recoverable in full. If a suspect engages the Commission for ADR to voluntarily surrender what they have earned over the years, it is only the civil recovery cases that will not continue.

“Contrary to the impression created in the said story, ADR by EACC does not extinguish criminal culpability,” EACC said.