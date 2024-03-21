Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Byram Ongaya has ordered all parties involved in negotiations to end the ongoing doctors’ strike to attend a meeting called by Public Service Chief Felix Koskei scheduled for today (Thursday, March 21).

Judge Byram Ongaya emphasized that all parties must physically attend the meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) pavilion from 4:45 pm to reach a sustainable solution to the ongoing negotiations and mediation.

Mr Koskei has convened the meeting to address the issues raised by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacist and Dentist Union (KMPDU) in a strike notice, as well as the minimum essential services to be maintained in the event of a strike.

Justice Ongaya further directed that the services must include specifying the number of doctors in each cadre of union members and outlining their respective duties to be performed without rendering the strike ineffective.

Additionally, Justice Ongaya mandated that the Memorandum of Understanding be filed with the court on the next date of mention, scheduled for April 3.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the strike remains suspended to pave the way for the ongoing negotiations,” the Judge directed.

Other parties ordered to attend the talks or have their representatives present include CS Finance – Prof Njuguna Ndung’u, Public Service Moses Kuria, Labour and Social Protection Florence Bore, Salaries and Remuneration Commission, Public Service Commission, and the Council of Governors.

The court had also mandated each of the 47 county governors, the Confederation of Kenya Employers, and the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU-K) to participate in the negotiations to comprehensively address all grievances that prompted the strike notice.

Furthermore, the judge directed the parties to continue attending negotiations before the mediator, Linus Kariuki, at the Ministry of Labour at 10 am on Thursday.