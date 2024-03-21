Independent filmmaker Wanjiru Kairu is expected to pitch a new series idea in France this week at the Series Mania Forum.

The event, which gathers influential buyers, investors, funders, broadcasters, and producers from around the globe, ends today, March 21.

Kairu’s new series idea, dubbed “Serikali Saidia!” is a political satire directly translating to “Government Help!” It was developed during her tenure at the AuthenticA Series Lab as part of its cohort.

Now in its third year, the AuthenticA Series Lab is a program that fosters the professional development of creators of serial content.

Developed in collaboration and presented in partnership with the StoryBoard Collective, with the support of Series Mania Forum, the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, and the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS).

Expressing his hopes for this year’s cohort, Mehret Mandefro, the Director of Development & Partnerships at the Realness Institute, stated, “At the 2023 Series Mania, all four of the AuthenticA Series Lab writers’ stories were picked up by either broadcasters or leading production companies. We hope for the same outcome this year after an intense six months of mentorship and development through the Lab.”

AuthenticA Series Lab Fellows

Wanjiru Kairu will present alongside her fellow writers, including Kelly-Eve Koopman from South Africa with an urban fantasy titled “Facing the Mountain,” Moreetsi Gabang from Botswana with a crime drama titled “Outreach,” and Tiah Beye from Senegal/Côte d’Ivoire with a comedy-drama titled “Brouteure (The Yahoo Girl).”

Kairu is an award-winning writer and director whose creative expertise extends across radio, television, and film. Her portfolio includes collaborative efforts that led to an international Emmy for Best Production in an Audio Drama.

In addition to her television work, she has written over 10 films for DSTV, and her short films have received international acclaim and nominations.

She serves as an instructor at the Africa Digital Media Institute (ADMI) and the Africa Digital Media Academy in Kigali, as well as the Multichoice Talent Factory. Additionally, she works as a script consultant for various films and TV series throughout East Africa.