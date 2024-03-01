1xBet, as the CAF partner, closely followed the AFCON 2023 and launched a promo with great prizes:

* 2 iPhone 14 Pro

* 2 PlayStation 5

* 20 free bets of 4670 KES each.

Many reliable bookmaker clients responded to the offer to join the drawing.

Four participants not only enjoyed the game between the strongest African national teams but also received valuable gifts.

On February 11, the 34th AFCON ended with the victory of the Ivory Coast team. The next day, the bookmaker company 1xBet chose its champions – the social media mega promo winners.

The other day, at the betting shop on the 1st floor of the Brilliant Building/Kihwa Business center on Ngara Road in Nairobi, an award ceremony was held for the winners.

They were pleasantly surprised and did not hide their joy. Merceli Ododo and Alex Kiptanui received the new iPhone 14 Pro, while Komu Collins and Dancan Mugendi became PlayStation 5 game console owners.



The global betting company’s tempting offers did not end there.

Every day, players from Kenya participate in numerous ongoing promos and special promos for top tournaments in various sports. 1xBet clients can not only bet on sports with high odds but also win cool prizes.

Visit the Promo section on the bookmaker’s website and app, subscribe to the newsletter and social media pages, and be the first to know about new profitable initiatives from 1xBet!

About 1xBet

1xBet is a world-famous company with 17 years of experience in the betting and gambling industry. The brand’s clients can bet on thousands of sporting events or play hundreds of online games from top providers, and the company’s website and app are available in 70 languages.

The 1xBet official partners’ list includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, and other famous sports brands and organizations.

The company has repeatedly become a nominee and winner of professional awards, such as IGA, SBC, SEA, G2E Asia, and EGR Operator Awards.

The bookmaker’s main competitive advantages are a broad line, deep coverage, favorable odds, fast payouts, and an advanced promo policy.

1xBet promos and bonuses cover all players and are aimed at both beginners and experienced users.

Play responsibly on the 1xBet platform and treat betting as entertainment, not a way to make money.