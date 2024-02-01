Kevin Kangethe Kinyanjui, a Kenyan man accused of killing his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu in the US, is under detention for 30 days as investigations proceed.

The court, in detaining him at Muthaiga police station in Nairobi, Kenya acknowledged that there was no objection to the application by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding the gravity of the offense.

The DPP informed the court that several applications, including extradition to the US to face murder charges, are pending.

“There being no objection and owing to the fact that DPP wants to extradite the suspect and the seriousness of this matter the accused is hereby detained at Muthaiga Police Station matter to be mentioned on 4th of March,” Magistrate Zainab Abdul ruled.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Kang’ethe violently assaulted the woman, repeatedly stabbing her in the face and neck, resulting in catastrophic injuries that led to her death.

Additionally, the court was informed that upon his return to the country, the 40-year-old suspect went into hiding, maintaining constant communication using various telephone numbers with friends in the US and a few acquaintances in Kenya.

The prosecution further asserted that the suspect lacks a fixed abode; since fleeing the US, he has not been seen at his residence in Thogoto, Kiambu County.

Local authorities arrested Kangethe Kinyanjui on Monday night at a club in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

The family of 31-year-old Margaret Mbitu expressed confidence that justice will be served for their kin.

“We are overjoyed by the news of the capture of Maggie’s murder suspect. The long hand of the law is finally catching up with Maggie’s murder suspect. We have confirmed with law enforcement and the DA of the arrest of Mr. Kangethe in Kenya and are waiting on the next step of extradition and eventual prosecution,” Mbitu’s family wrote in a statement.

“We want to thank our friends, law enforcement here in the US and in Kenya, and the community at large for the efforts in the capture of Mr. Kangethe. We are confident that the truth will prevail and that justice for Maggie will be achieved.”