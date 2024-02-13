Royal Media Services, the parent company of Citizen TV, has reportedly suspended seasoned Swahili news anchor Swaleh Mdoe from on-air duties.

A source at the media house based on Dennis Pritt Road whispered that the news anchor was suspended indefinitely for missing a 1:00 pm bulletin on Tuesday, January 23.

Since then, Mdoe has been absent from the airwaves for more than three weeks.

The veteran TV anchor had purportedly gone for a medical check-up on the day he missed presenting the daytime news bulletin.

Reportedly, the journalist did not inform his supervisor on the day in question, prompting the editorial director to decide to suspend him.

Upon his return to work the following day, he was summoned by his bosses, who prohibited him from appearing on air indefinitely.

Nonetheless, Swaleh Mdoe has been reporting to work every day as usual since the verbal suspension was issued.

The news anchor hosts the Monday prime-time Swahili bulletin at 7:00 pm, as well as the 1:00 pm bulletins on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.