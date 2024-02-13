The dance hall sensation Chinsea Linda Lee, popularly known as Shenseea, has explained the reasons for canceling her Kenyan concert scheduled for August 2023.

The highly anticipated Sababisha Festival, initially scheduled for August 26, 2022, at Uhuru Gardens was rescheduled to October but it still never came to fruition.

Prior to the postponement, Shenseea had apologized to her Kenyan fanbase without revealing the reasons for the cancellation.

The ‘Hit and Run’ has however been forced to set the record straight after a supposed ticket buyer asked her about the Sababisha Festival.

“We paid for your concert in Kenya and till date, we’ve never seen you (💔)” the fan wrote on the singer’s IG.

Shenseea replied: “So I was booked for Kenya and due to safety concerns that were brought to my attention, I was told it was best to reschedule.”

Notably, in the weeks leading to the show, there was political unrest, with the leader of Opposition Raila Odinga leading his supporters in the infamous ‘Maandamanos’. Perhaps, these could be the security concerns that Shenseea could be alluding to.

However, the Jamaican songbird assured her Kenyan fans that the event promoters had informed her that they would refund all the money.

“I chose to refund my deposit than hold on to it without a date being set. The promoters assured me that all monies would be refunded to patrons as well,” she said.

The ‘Sababisha Festival’ featured tickets ranging from Kes. 3,000 to Kes. 8,000.

“I look forward to performing in Kenya soon. Thank you to all my supporters for understanding,” Shenseea concluded.