Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has ordered the transition of cess payments for long-term businesses to Unified Business Permits.

Addressing a Revenue Mobilisation meeting attended by County Executives, Chief Officers, Directors in charge of Revenue collection, and Sub County Administration, Sakaja declared that all departments must embrace the UBP to enhance Revenue collection.

“Any business that runs consistently at one spot for over six months will be required to acquire a Unified Business Permit (UBP) including in Markets and also those allowed to operate on road reserves,” he said.

“The annual UBP for such businesses is ultimately a lot cheaper than the daily cess that the businesses have been paying which mostly doesn’t get to the county and leaves them open to daily harassment. We must quickly embrace technology because it has the potential to increase revenue collection, monitor compliance, and facilitate compliance.”

The Governor announced that all County Executives and Chief Officers will actively participate in revenue collection and mobilization, working alongside sub-counties.

“I have assigned all the County Executives, Chiefs Officers, Sub counties. They will be required to monitor and assist Sub County and ward administrators in revenue Mobilisation exercises. They will also use this opportunity to monitor other on ground projects and help with decision-making on the ground. Nairobi must work!”