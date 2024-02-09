More than 700 widows gathered at the Christian Foundation Fellowship church hall in Kangaru, Embu County, marking the initiation of the Widows and Orphans Program under the auspices of the Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President (OSDP) in the region.

The meeting at the Christian Foundation Fellowship church hall saw the attendance of both young and elderly widows.

On January 16, 2024, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the spouse of the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, interacted with widows in Embu during her three-day visit to the county. Accompanying her was Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, who committed to initiating empowerment initiatives for the widows.

During the gathering, Pastor Dorcas and Governor Mbarire assured the widows of upcoming programs aimed at their upliftment.

Pauline Gichovi, the Director of Social Development in Embu County, addressed the assembly, outlining plans for the widows to form groups, fostering self-improvement and family well-being.

A delegation from the OSDP, led by Esther Waiganjo, the Director of the Widows and Orphans Program, actively participated, providing insights into OSDP’s dedication to assisting widows and orphans.

Waiganjo played a key role in establishing groups across different parts of the county, scheduled to engage in seminars and empowerment initiatives.

“We shall facilitate sessions on capacity building, social development, and economic empowerment,” she said.

The OSDP widows’ programs are not limited to Embu County; they also reach Nairobi, Nakuru, and Narok Counties.

Noteworthy examples include widows in Nairobi establishing a tree nursery with around 300,000 trees. In Kajiado, they have successfully launched a tree nursery and have recently generated revenue from the sale of seedlings.

Pastor Dorcas, whose upbringing was influenced by a widow, holds a profound passion for assisting widows—a commitment she has maintained since her university days.

The vision of her office centers around “A Dignified Future for Vulnerable Populations,” with a particular emphasis on the boy child, widows, orphans, and individuals with disabilities. This vision rests on the pillars of Chaplaincy, Outreach, and Family Values, embodying a holistic approach to societal well-being.