Huawei Kenya has equipped 100 women, selected from different table banking groups in Nairobi, with digital and entrepreneurship skills to enable them to leverage the digital opportunities present in the economy.

These women will, in turn, disseminate their acquired skills and information to other women within their table banking groups, enhancing digital skills across their respective groups.

Huawei Kenya conducted the training in collaboration with Computers for Schools Kenya and the First Lady’s Mama Doing Good women-empowerment programme.

The pilot digital skills training for women, held on February 6th and 7th, 2024, not only provided the women with digital skills but also imparted entrepreneurial skills to support the growth of their businesses and enhance their incomes.

The training delivered highly practical skills, focusing on demonstrating the operation of various digital social media platforms for marketing business products and services. It also emphasized ensuring safe online operations to minimize the risks of fraud.

Maureen Mwaniki, the Director of Public Affairs for Huawei Kenya, affirmed Huawei Kenya’s dedication as a technology leader to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to receive fundamental digital skills training, thereby enhancing their day-to-day operations.

The digital training is in harmony with the continuous initiatives to digitize government services and payments via the e-citizen platform.

The government has set an ambitious goal of imparting digital skills to 20 million Kenyans in the next ten years. Achieving this target necessitates the collaboration of multiple stakeholders and the implementation of highly targeted programs to address the specific needs of the Kenyan population.