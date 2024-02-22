The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) is urging parents to actively monitor the content their children watch on television and the internet.

Josephine Gitiri, KFCB Western Regional Manager, emphasized that ensuring children are not exposed to harmful film and broadcast content is a collective responsibility.

During an outreach program at a Kakamega hotel yesterday, Ms. Gitiri emphasized the significance of media content in character development.

She stated that media consumption should align with cultural beliefs, citing the infiltration of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) issues in society as an example, noting that they do not reflect African beliefs.

“As the mid-term break approaches, I urge parents to be vigilant about what their children consume in the media,” Ms. Gitiri stated while also urging parents of day school students to be cautious.

While emphasizing that KFCB holds the mandate to regulate the creation, broadcasting, distribution, and exhibition of film and broadcast content, she highlighted the importance of parental controls on the content children watch on television and mobile gadgets.

Boniface Mwaura, the KFCB Western Region Deputy Manager, explained that the board issues four classification categories: GE (General Exhibition), PG (Parental Guidance), 16 (Unsuitable for Persons Under the Age of 16), and 18 (Adults Only). He urged film exhibitors to adhere to these regulations.