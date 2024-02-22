The family of the late Marathon World Record holder Kelvin Kiptum has acknowledged the findings of an autopsy performed by Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor.

Dr. Oduor revealed the results following a post-mortem conducted on the deceased at Eldoret Hospital mortuary on Wednesday. He confirmed that Kiptum’s cause of death was severe head trauma resulting from a car crash.

The pathologist disclosed that the late marathoner suffered extensive skull fractures at the base of his skull, ultimately leading to his demise.

“The late Kelvin had severe head injuries. There were severe skull fractures which were mainly at the base of the skull and the spinal cord had intruded into the canal cavity because of that. Further to that there were some fractures on the ribs on both sides.

“On the left side, the first, second and third ribs were fractured and on the right side the first, second, third, fourth, fifth and seventh ribs were fractured. There were also injuries to the lungs. What actually killed the late Kelvin was severe head injuries which when I look at them they look more of something caused by a motor vehicle accident.”

Dr. Oduor additionally mentioned that biological samples have been extracted from the deceased for further analysis. This examination aims to ascertain whether any external factors contributed to his demise.

Philip Kiplagat, the late Kiptum’s family spokesperson, accepted the findings saying; “We are pleased with the findings of the results. I witnessed the whole process which started at around 11am and ended around 1:40pm. We are now waiting for the samples they have said will be taken for analysis.”

Kiptum is scheduled to be laid to rest on Friday. Initially planned for Saturday, the funeral was moved up by a day due to President Ruto’s schedule.