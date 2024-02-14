Senior Principal Magistrate Zainabu Abdul on Tuesday found two suspected Al Shabaab terrorists, Abadi Majit Hassan Adan and Mohammed Osman Nane, guilty of nine counts related to planning a bombing at the Milimani Law Courts in 2018.

The two were convicted of possessing improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including seven projectile bombs, with the intent to commit a terrorist act.

Abadi Majit Hassan Adan and Mohammed Osman Nane, part of the six suspects apprehended in Merti in 2018 while transporting weapons for the planned attack, were additionally convicted of possessing 36 hand grenades and five specified firearms.

In 2018, the suspects denied any involvement in plotting to attack the court buildings and rescue Sheikh Guyo Gorsa, who was detained on charges related to terrorism.

Police asserted that the suspects planned to carry out an attack at the Milimani Chief Magistrate’s Court on February 16, coinciding with Mr. Gorsa’s scheduled appearance on terror-related charges.

After their arrests and investigations, detectives discovered five AK-47 rifles, 36 fully loaded magazines, 36 unprimed hand grenades, 18 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), three military knives, a black flag, and other paraphernalia associated with the Al-Shabaab terrorist group.

However, the court acquitted two men who were jointly accused with the suspects during the 2018 arrest. Anthony Kitila Makau and Francis Macharia Karishu were found innocent, while Lydia Nyawira Mburu was convicted of forgery.

Sentencing for the convicted individuals is scheduled to be delivered on February 27, 2023.