Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria offered insights into the Cabinet meetings conducted during the Kenya Kwanza retreat held in Naivasha this week.

During an interview on Citizen TV, Kuria commended President William Ruto’s leadership style and highlighted how he has held Cabinet Secretaries accountable for their performance and delivery.

“He (Ruto) does his homework, he reads. If you go to his office, he will want to listen to the most junior person. He likes people who push back because within that engagement a lot gets to come out,” Kuria said Wednesday.

CS Kuria also revealed that the Head of State values aides and senior government officials who challenge his ideologies with evidence to support their arguments.

The retreat, attended by the Cabinet, Members of Parliament, and the Senate, aimed to assess the government’s performance and progress in the first year of Ruto’s administration.

The discussions covered various topics such as corruption, the state of the country, and the economic recovery plan in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kuria mentioned that the retreat provided the Cabinet with a chance for a candid self-assessment, allowing them to identify weaknesses and explore strategies for collaboration and mutual support.

“I think the big takeaway was the focus on an honest look at ourselves and honest acceptance of our weaknesses and areas we are not getting right and the synergies. For me, the biggest takeaway is that we all win or lose. On areas we can lift each other, came up very well,” Kuria said.

The former Gatundu South MP added that in 2023, the Cabinet had approved hundreds of memos, policies, and bills, emphasizing that the approach in the current year would not follow the usual business-as-usual model.

“I like the waking and people realizing that this year it will not be business as usual,” Kuria said.