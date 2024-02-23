On Thursday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urged the church to take a more active role in combating the sale, distribution, and consumption of illicit brews and hard drugs in the country.

Addressing clergy gathered at the official residence of the DP in Karen, convened by his spouse, Pastor Dorcas, for a discussion on mapping out mediation for the Church in Kenya, the DP seized the opportunity to elaborate on the government’s agenda in combating illicit brews and drugs.

He highlighted the influential position the church holds in society as a voice of influence, emphasizing the clergy’s daily interactions with Kenyans from the pulpit and other grassroots meetings.

“You must talk about this thing (illicit alcohol and drugs) every Sunday because those consuming are not doing it at home. Much as we blame the merchants of death, police and chiefs, our people also need a lot of guidance and counselling from your team (the church),” said Gachagua.

Drawing a parallel, the DP likened the alcohol and drug menace to the era when HIV/AIDS posed a global crisis. He noted that during that time, discussions against the disease were elevated, fostering awareness across communities and providing the disease with the proper perspective.

“We are requesting that for the next six months you dedicate some time in your sermon to speak about drug abuse and illicit alcohol as part of creating a network of information for our people. We need the church to come in and support us in this campaign because it is serious,” the DP added.

Among those in attendance were Archbishop Arthur Kitonga, Archbishop Gerry Kibarabara, Bishop Dr. Margaret Wangari, Bishop Dr. Mophat Kilioba, Bishop Dr. Pius Muiru, Rev. Dr. Lucy Muiru, Bishop Paul Wanjohi, and Bishop Dr. Stanley Michuki, among others.

Pastor Dorcas also implored the clergy to open up their places of worship and rescue the boys and men ensnared in addictions.

She urged the congregation to contribute food and clothing for those who were vulnerable in society, emphasizing that it was inappropriate for the church to remain securely within the four walls while many suffered outside on the streets.

“It is time we guide our children in the right way,” she said.