The latest survey conducted by TIFA Research reveals that Alfred Mutua, the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, is the most extensively traveled minister abroad.

Following Mutua, previously in charge of the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Ministry, is Moses Kuria, the current Public Service Cabinet Secretary and former head of the Trade and Industrialisation Ministry.

The report pointed out that Mutua scooped the top position given the international nature of his ministerial portfolios, wherein extensive travel is an inherent expectation.

TIFA analysts scrutinized over 2,700 activities for all cabinet secretaries from January to December 2023. The evaluated scope included activities published on online news platforms, the social media pages of ministries, as well as the social media pages of the cabinet secretaries.

Salim Mvurya, the Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, secured the third position, with Njuguna Ndung’u of the National Treasury following closely.

Surprisingly, Musalia Mudavadi, the Prime Cabinet Secretary who also serves as the CS for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, rounded out the top five positions.

CS Mutua represented 28 percent of the total international trips undertaken by President Ruto’s Cabinet. Kuria accounted for 16 percent, Mvurya for 14 percent, Ndung’u for 13 percent, and Mudavadi for 12 percent.

According to TIFA, there is no documented evidence of foreign trips related to the responsibilities of CSs Kithure Kindiki (Interior) and Ezekiel Machogu (Education) in 2023.

The report also indicated that Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Aisha Jumwa, the Cabinet Secretary for Gender, were the least travelled abroad, each contributing only two percent to the total international trips.