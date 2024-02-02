Kenya Railways has announced a significant expansion strategy to construct three new railway lines within the Nairobi Metropolis, aimed at enhancing the transportation infrastructure between 2023 and 2027.

The planned development includes a 12-kilometer line from Embakasi Village to Ruai, a 5-kilometer connection from the Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) terminus to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), and a 28.9-kilometer line linking Riruta/Lenana with Ngong/Rongai.

This initiative is part of Kenya Railways’ broader objective to improve the sector’s capacity for both cargo and passenger transport.

The agency has set a target to increase its passenger numbers from the current 5.7 million to 8.8 million by the end of the strategic plan period.

To support this growth, Kenya Railways plans to enhance the availability of Metro Gauge Railway (MGR) locomotives from 70 percent to 92 percent and maintain the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) locomotives’ availability at 95 percent. This will involve the acquisition, overhauling, and rehabilitation of locomotives.

The strategic plan further outlines the intention to keep the availability of wagons for both MGR and SGR at above 85 percent and 95 percent, respectively. This move is designed to increase the freight haulage capacity through the acquisition and overhauling of wagons.

Rail development efforts are not limited to Nairobi, as the plan also includes enhancements in other major cities.

A new service will connect SGR passengers traveling to Mombasa with Old Mombasa Town from the Mombasa terminus.

Additionally, the government, as stated by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, is poised to extend the SGR from Nakuru to Kisumu, with 35 percent of the project expected to be completed within a year.

The strategic plan also highlights the upgrading of the Mau Summit-Fort Ternan section on the Nakuru-Kisumu branch line and the Thika-Nanyuki branch line to support the increasing demand for mass cargo haulage.

Moreover, the rehabilitation of the Voi-Taveta branch line is part of the comprehensive efforts to revitalize the entire MGR network, ensuring an efficient and reliable rail system that caters to both passenger and cargo needs.