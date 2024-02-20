President William Ruto, during a cabinet retreat in Naivasha, Nakuru County on Monday, urged patience and reiterated his commitment to transforming Kenya. He vowed not to relent in his ambition to make his tenure distinguished and remarkable in Kenya’s history and improve livelihoods.

Dr Ruto further dismissed critics opposing the various measures implemented by the government, stating that he will not settle for “popular opinions” at the expense of stagnating development.

“We are where we are today because we have always made politically correct, convenient decisions. The transformation of a country requires men and women who can confront situations and look at what is right not what is popular or convenient,” said Ruto.

“I know some of us get discouraged, and anxious because of the demands of moments. I want to tell you that we are going to take Kenya where we’ve always wanted Kenya to be.”

President Ruto further urged Kenyans to remain patriotic, emphasizing that it is disheartening to witness Kenya being regarded as an economic green pasture by global players but undermined by its own citizens.

“Many people across the globe believe in Kenya let us not be the ones who do not believe in our country,” he said.

The President insisted that he would fulfill his promise of transforming Kenya, further urging h doubters to exercise patience.

“I promised you that I will lead from the front and I will so that we can change Kenya. When I said that I am a man on a mission I meant it. We have to change Kenya,” said Ruto.

“If you had any doubt that Kenya is going to change I have to tell you that you just need to be patient and watch this space. Kenya is going to change.”