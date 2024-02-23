Hassan Mugambi, a renowned journalist with Citizen TV, is poised to leave the Royal Media Services (RMS)-owned station for a position at the Ministry of Defence.

According to reliable resources, the crime and investigative journalist is reportedly serving notice in preparation for his upcoming departure.

Mugambi will assume the role formerly held by the long-serving Director of Communications at the Defence ministry, Bogita Ongeri, who retired upon reaching the mandatory age.

Upon leaving Citizen TV, the anchor will take on the position of Communication Adviser at the office of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

It is reported that Mugambi has already accompanied Duale on various trips, including a recent one to the United States of America (USA).

The Award-winning investigative journalist confirmed the move, stating that a change is as good as a rest.

“Change is as good as a rest. We are changing,” he said as quoted by the Star.

In 2015, Mugambi joined RMS after working as a news anchor at K24, owned by Mediamax Network Limited.

During his tenure at Citizen TV, he progressed through the ranks, transitioning from a reporter to a Swahili news anchor.

Mugambi hosted news programs, including Sema na Citizen, where he co-anchored with Lulu Hassan on Fridays.