Kenya is set to start construction for its newest national stadium next month. This is according to Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

Dubbed Talanta Hela Stadium, the new sports facility will be built in Jamhuri along Ngong Road, marking the first time the country has built a national stadium in decades.

Construction was initially set to begin in December last year, but according to the CS, design changes necessitated the delay. The final design has now been arrived at, and ground breaking should happen in March.

“There is a design that we had even made public, but when we shared that design with some of the people who have shown interest in executing the project, some fresh ideas came to the table, and there have been a lot of consultations.” he said in a recent interview.

Talanta Stadium will be one of the hosts for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, and the CS believes that everything is on track. Kenya is hosting the tournament alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

“We have settled on the final design which will be released soon once the contractor is determined. On AFCON we are on track.”

Meanwhile, it has now been established that neither Nyayo Stadium nor the new proposed stadium in Eldoret will be used for AFCON, with the government settling on Talanta and Kasarani sports centre.

Kasarani Stadium is already under renovations.

Meanwhile, Nyayo Stadium will be used for CHAN in September and World Cup qualifiers from June.