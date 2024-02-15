The government is working to position Kenya as the preferred destination for Hollywood film producers.

On Tuesday, Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Youth Affairs, and Creative Economy Ababu Namwamba hosted a series of meetings in Nairobi between executives from the US-based Invention Studios and stakeholders in the Kenyan film sector. During these meetings, he outlined the measures the Ministry has taken to stimulate partnerships among film creators in both countries.

“We have developed an incentive framework aimed at mobilizing investments in the film sector which is a key component of the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda,” said CS Namwamba.

“Our historic partnership with Invention Studios will provide finance, deliver training and exchange programmes for elite filmmakers in Kenya and the United States,” added the CS.

In this partnership, the Government will offer tax rebates and facilitate the movement of personnel and equipment for the development of five Kenyan films.

Hollywood-based Invention Studios will produce and distribute these films, and the initiative has received support from the United States Embassy in Kenya.

Notably, foreign filmmakers are obligated to utilize the services of registered film agents for shooting productions in Kenya.

A recent study conducted by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) and the Kenya Film Commission (KFC) reveals that, on average, 746 films are produced in the country every year, contributing to the creation of over 35,000 direct and indirect jobs through film-related activities annually.

As of 2022, the country imported related goods and services worth Kes. 50 billion, while exports during the same period amounted to less than Kes. 2 billion.